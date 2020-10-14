Manchester United target Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions to Sevilla’s Jules Kounde for defensive reinforcement despite the summer transfer window just ending.

The winter transfer window is just around the corner and it seems those at Old Trafford are looking to invest once more.

United brought in Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo, with the last of them joining in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly didn’t address some of the positions fans were concerned with but it seems he’s willing to right that wrong during the winter.

A long-term partner for Harry Maguire has always been the plan and it appears the legendary Norwegian has found his man.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils must sell at least two centre-backs before they can buy Kounde, who was added on their transfer target list for either January or next summer.

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are the most likely to go after not being registered for Champions League action.

The pair have proven to be difficult to move on so far so it’s tough to imagine it would be any easier when January comes around.

Manchester United’s best chances might be to do what many clubs across England have done and simply release both players in order to free up some space on the wage bill.

