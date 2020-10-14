Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri reveals what type of winger he is

One of Manchester United’s latest signings Facundo Pellistri couldn’t contain his excitement at joining his new club.

The young winger was pictured at Carrington for the first time since completing his transfer and was clearly delighted by his new surroundings.

Pellistri was signed as one of four deadline day signings, with Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani and Amad Diallo all being confirmed one after the other.

United’s need for a right-winger was obvious and they spent much of the summer chasing their first choice Jadon Sancho.

When it became clear the sensational Englishman wasn’t joining, Pellistri and Diallo were signed, potentially as a collective replacement.

According to the club’s official website, Pellistri said: “I’m very excited to sign because Manchester United is one of the best clubs in history. I’m really happy to be here.

“I would describe myself as a fast player who likes to be in touch with the ball and provide assists for my team-mates.

“I’m really excited to link up and to learn from [attacking players like Greenwood, Martial and Rashford].”

Former Manchester United man Diego Forlan also had plenty of praise for Pellistri, as did new signing Cavani who was pleased to be teaming up with his compatriot.

There aren’t massive expectations on him to succeed but fans are excited to see him in action nonetheless.

Pellistri has a few months to make an impact without facing competition from Diallo as the Atlanta star won’t arrive until January.

Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James have all had runs in the right-wing position but it’s very much a role that is there for the taking.

