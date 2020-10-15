Manchester United fans joined together in supporting their captain Harry Maguire following his disappointing performance for England vs Denmark.
The talented centre-back has been short of form or confidence ever since his trip to Greece in the summer where he was arrested and went through a traumatic event.
Maguire was sent off for his international team in the latest of a string of poor performances for club and country and there’s now an obvious need for change.
The former Leicester City star has been in the limelight ever since his damaging trip abroad and he has not been given a rest whatsoever by either his international or club managers.
Supporters have often criticised Maguire but after his display for England they rallied together in an effort to protect their player.
It has been strange to see Maguire played so frequently despite what he went through as it was not something many fans were expecting to see.
Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions to Sevilla's Jules Kounde for defensive reinforcement despite the summer transfer window jus...
Manchester United fans are plenty excited to see their new signing Facundo Pellistri in action and it seems he's equally thrilled to be at the club. T...
Manchester United are reportedly preparing for the worst-case scenario in regards to Paul Pogba potentially departing. The French superstar's contract...
Supporters were used to what Sir Alex Ferguson would do in terms of protecting his players and so were expecting to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do the same.
The legendary Norwegian instead has relied on his captain, perhaps trusting his player’s judgement to speak up if a rest was needed.
Unfortunately most footballers would never admit to such a thing and Solskjaer should’ve kept his key player out of the limelight until things got better.