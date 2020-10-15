Manchester United fans joined together in supporting their captain Harry Maguire following his disappointing performance for England vs Denmark.

The talented centre-back has been short of form or confidence ever since his trip to Greece in the summer where he was arrested and went through a traumatic event.

Maguire was sent off for his international team in the latest of a string of poor performances for club and country and there’s now an obvious need for change.

The former Leicester City star has been in the limelight ever since his damaging trip abroad and he has not been given a rest whatsoever by either his international or club managers.

Supporters have often criticised Maguire but after his display for England they rallied together in an effort to protect their player.

‌ ‌ We have to respect the mental health of Harry Maguire. Time to back him now and stick by him. Form is temporary… ‌ ‌ — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) October 14, 2020

‌ ‌ Harry Maguire needs a break. He is going through a tough time and the Mykonos incident has definitely affected him. Take some time off football to clear your mind and come back stronger than ever before @HarryMaguire93 ‌ ‌ — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) October 14, 2020

‌ ‌ Manner of Maguire’s sending off a real worry and endemic of his form. The Mykonos incident has doubtless had an impact but he was guilty of bad errors after the restart in June. Axel Tuanzebe has to be in with a shout of a run in the #mufc side now he’s fit again. ‌ ‌ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 14, 2020

‌ ‌ Have to feel sorry for Harry Maguire by this point, think he needs some time out of the spotlight, confidence looks gone #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mGUaOr7rKI ‌ ‌ — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 14, 2020

‌ ‌ That incident in Greece over the summer has definitely affected Harry Maguire mentally (as it would do to everyone). Not saying he was amazing last season but he definitely wasn’t this bad in 19/20. I feel as though he’s making or is about to make a mistake in every game now. ‌ ‌ — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 14, 2020

‌ ‌ Harry Maguire has played in 67 out of 77 games for club & country since he joined #mufc whilst being labelled a 'fraud' by his own supporters as the captain. ‌ ‌ He's coming off of a shortened yet disrupted preseason where he was criminalised & needs a break — mentally & physically. ‌ ‌ — ً (@utdrobbo) October 14, 2020

It has been strange to see Maguire played so frequently despite what he went through as it was not something many fans were expecting to see.

Supporters were used to what Sir Alex Ferguson would do in terms of protecting his players and so were expecting to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do the same.

The legendary Norwegian instead has relied on his captain, perhaps trusting his player’s judgement to speak up if a rest was needed.

Unfortunately most footballers would never admit to such a thing and Solskjaer should’ve kept his key player out of the limelight until things got better.

