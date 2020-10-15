Manchester United fans may have to get used to a new face in the first team after reports surfaced over a new kid potentially being more involved.

One of the positives of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign has been his involvement of players from the academy and fans hope to see it continue.

United have long had a history of bringing through and developing their own young players and it’s something supporters cherish deeply.

It was one of Jose Mourinho’s main criticisms and he put the blame on the academy instead, insisting no one was ready to make the step up.

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams are the main two youngsters who’ve successfully joined and become regulars in the first-team but there are others who have been involved behind the scenes.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ethan Galbraith may be promoted to the first-team permanently this season, having been in and around them the last campaign.

It is a bit of a strange decision from Solskjaer given how if there’s one position the squad are well-stocked in, it’s central-midfield.

It could just be to allow Galbraith a chance to get used to first-team training until an opening reveals itself but there is another potential scenario.

Scott McTominay has been used as a centre-back for Scotland over the past break and it might be a solution Solskjaer is considering, leaving more room in midfield.

Fans won’t be pleased with that scenario, however, given how the Scottish midfielder has been criticised for his performances for the national team.

