Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic may have missed each other more than they care to admit but a photo has shown the kind of bond they have.

The October international break has meant the pair haven’t seen each other in a while and it’s clear they are happy to see one another once more.

The Portuguese magician was embroiled in controversy after rumours were spread claiming he had a go at his teammates and manager during the half-time team talk in the clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

United embarrassingly lost 6-1 at home to Jose Mourinho’s side and Bruno was substituted at half-time.

He has since denied ever having any issues with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it seems if he did upset his teammates, he’s quickly made up with them.

‌ ‌ Ig Bruno: “When nema can’t survive without you at the training ground and do this 😂” [brunofernandes.10] pic.twitter.com/agzXHAczio ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 15, 2020

It’s good to see these types of relationships amongst the squad but it’s especially important after all the false reports that came up.

Bruno’s impact in the dressing room when he first arrived was remarkable and he was incredibly important in the successful run that saw the team finish in third.

If Manchester United are to turn around their poor early-season form then they will need the former Sporting Lisbon man in a good mood and in good form.

