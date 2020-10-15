PSG facing several absentees ahead of match vs Manchester United

Manchester United may have been handed a mini boost of sorts ahead of their clash with PSG in the opening round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led his men to a third-place finish last season which saw them qualify, having missed out on it in the last campaign.

The legendary Norwegian famously defeated the French champions the last time they met and fans are excited to see a repeat of the situation.

Unfortunately, United have not started the season well at all and there are genuine fears the club they love may be embarrassed on the biggest stage.

Luckily, Solskjaer may have been handed a boost as PSG are dealing with some squad issues that may give those at Old Trafford an advantage.

Paris Saint-Germain's, Marquinhos is at risk of missing Tuesday night's match vs United through injury picked up on international duty. [L’Equipe] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 15, 2020

It’s understood Marco Verratti, Julian Draxle, Thilo Kehrer, Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera are all potential absentees as well, with the last of them all only very recently recovering from coronavirus.

Manchester United beat PSG last time they met when their own squad was heavily depleted so it’s not a guarantee for a result.

However, Solskjaer could use every little bit of luck he could get if he is to defy all the odds of the poor transfer window and poor start in order to keep his job.

