Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire may not feature in tomorrow’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the manager suggested that too much attention has been placed on Maguire after one lapse when on international duty.

‘When Harry is part of the England team that beats number one ranked Belgium, that’s just a normal day, but you get the headlines when you’re sent off. That’s football for you.

‘There’s so many ups and downs and we have to deal with it individually and as a group.’

The boss then went on to say Maguire is ‘resilient’ and wants to play, but then claimed that he had picked up an injury before being sent off against Denmark on Wednesday.

‘Harry has got great resilience and I know he’ll bounce back, I know he wants to play, he wants to work his way out of the last couple of games he’s been criticised.

‘He’s picked up a knock just before he came off so I’m just hopeful he’ll be fit, we had a look at him yesterday and will give him a test again today.’

The final comment could indicate that Solskjaer is paving the way toward resting the troubled captain for tomorrow’s game without publicly acknowledging that is what he is doing.

Claiming that the player has a knock would keep it ‘in-house’ rather than feeding the press headlines about the captain being axed.

Of course, it may be that Solskjaer has not yet made that decision and is simply laying the groundwork in case he does decide to rest the 27-year-old, or it may be the truth that he has indeed picked up a knock. But it would certainly seem likely that Maguire will not feature in tomorrow’s 8pm kick-off at St. James’ Park.

