Manchester United have triggered the extension to Paul Pogba’s contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The move comes in the wake of an interview with RMC Sport last week in which Pogba said it would be a ‘dream’ to play for Real Madrid one day.

This has led to speculation that the Frenchman is once again unsettled at United and agitating for a move, perhaps the motivation for United opting to trigger the contract extension at this stage, as reported by The MEN.

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that the move is a prelude to offering Pogba a new contract that would keep him at the club for the rest of his peak years.

‘Manchester United are still considering as “impossible” that Pogba will leave the club as a free agent in the future,? Romano said on Instagram.

‘Also if Juventus, Real Madrid or PSG will try again on next years, United will always control the situation and they will eventually sell him before losing Paul as a free agent.

‘Man United board are still intentioned to open talks with Pogba over a long-terms new contract, but no official negotiations have started yet as Pogba confirmed days ago.

It won’t be quick or easy but United will try to extend Pogba’s contract.’

Whether or not United have extended Pogba’s contract to keep him or to just make sure they get a transfer fee for him in June, the move certainly throws the gauntlet down to the Frenchman to deliver good, consistent performances this term.

It is unlikely that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona will buy a 28-year-old who is not playing world-class football week in, week out and if he stays at Old Trafford until his contract expires, it is unlikely that any club would pay him the kind of wages he earns at United when he is 29 unless they were absolutely convinced by his performances.

