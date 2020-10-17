Bruno Fernandes runs the show in big win over Newcastle United
Home
First Team

Bruno Fernandes runs the show in big win over Newcastle United

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes gained plenty of praise following his performance vs Newcastle United despite missing a penalty.

The Portuguese magician wasn’t even at his best but was still instrumental in his side’s good win at St James’ Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started a weaker team than most anticipated he would but still managed to secure all three points rather convincingly in the end.

In the 4-1 win over Newcastle, Bruno managed to grab a goal and an assist and the stats further down show just how much effort he put into the fixture.

The Red Devils couldn’t have asked for a worst start to the match after conceding early through a Luke Shaw own goal but they managed to turn the tie around.

His pass accuracy is often the statistic that is attacked by critics but when he puts in numbers like that then there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Everyone knows Bruno is a good passer and the reason his pass accuracy percentage is relatively low is simply because of how risky the types of passes he makes are.

The six chances created adds to that narrative and if Manchester United are to have a successful campaign this time around, they’ll need him to keep up the good performances.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus