Bruno Fernandes runs the show in big win over Newcastle United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes gained plenty of praise following his performance vs Newcastle United despite missing a penalty.

The Portuguese magician wasn’t even at his best but was still instrumental in his side’s good win at St James’ Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started a weaker team than most anticipated he would but still managed to secure all three points rather convincingly in the end.

In the 4-1 win over Newcastle, Bruno managed to grab a goal and an assist and the stats further down show just how much effort he put into the fixture.

The Red Devils couldn’t have asked for a worst start to the match after conceding early through a Luke Shaw own goal but they managed to turn the tie around.

Bruno Fernandes‘ game by numbers vs. Newcastle United: 80% pass accuracy 6 chances created 5 ball recoveries 5 shots (3 on target) 4 tackles won 3 interceptions 1 penalty miss 1 assist 1 goal Some player. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLzMsv5qdM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 17, 2020

His pass accuracy is often the statistic that is attacked by critics but when he puts in numbers like that then there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Everyone knows Bruno is a good passer and the reason his pass accuracy percentage is relatively low is simply because of how risky the types of passes he makes are.

The six chances created adds to that narrative and if Manchester United are to have a successful campaign this time around, they’ll need him to keep up the good performances.

