Fans divided on Paul Pogba’s Man United contract extension

Manchester United fans have reacted with mixed emotions to the news that the club has triggered an extension to Paul Pogba’s contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The move comes in the wake of an interview with RMC Sport last week in which Pogba said it would be a ‘dream’ to play for Real Madrid one day.

The club swiftly responded to the comments by tying Pogba down to a minimum of two more years at the club, as reported by The MEN.

Many fans see the extension as a prelude to selling the Frenchman in June.

‘Hoping this is just so we can still get a fee for him,’ said one fan on Facebook upon hearing the news.

‘I’m hoping Madrid come in for him next summer, we could use the funds to buy players we desperately need such as a CB and RW. He’s only in form about 1 in 8 games anyway, if he leaves no one will forget how he couldn’t do it in the Premier League.’

Other fans made similar comments on Twitter, with one saying ‘Obvious he’s leaving next summer, just trying to get as much as they can for him by extending contract. Good business I guess,’ and another saying ‘He’s being sold in the summer, that’s why it’s been extended! Its ONLY about the money for the owners/board!’

Many fans felt that it was time to sell Pogba due to a lack of consistency.

‘Has never been consistent or will ever be to become a world class player,’ one Facebook commenter noted.

‘It seems Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho were correct in their beliefs that he is trouble on and off the field. Manchester United should sell him to sign a player who would bring more to the team than Pogba ever will.’

Other comments included:

‘You get one good game in 10 if you’re lucky and he’s certainly not going to do anything in a game like the Spurs one when the chips are down.’

‘Make a profit and sell him. Would not want to keep any player who has turned his head to Madrid.’

‘He is on form once every 10 games.’

Other fans, however, believe that Pogba will come good this season.

‘Pogba is indeed a great player. Like it or not, he is one of the best midfielders in the world,’ said one fan on Facebook.

‘He has proven himself countless times. Just because of a few games he is not performing doesn’t make him less of a player … Pogba is a game changer.’

‘Game changer’ was an expression used by a number of fans.

‘He can be a game changer, he’s down in form at the moment but so is the whole team. He will be important this season,’ another said.

Some fans would like to see Pogba playing further up the pitch and believe it would help him recapture his form. Comments included:

‘If you play him in his position yes, as a CDM no, so if we’re going to extend his contract make sure you play him in his position.’

‘Can be one of the best on his day. Doesn’t help being played as a CDM as he isn’t great in that position. Better further up the field. Really need a Kante type player. Defensive midfielder who can run all day.’

