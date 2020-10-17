Manchester United fans were absolutely thrilled with Marcus Rashford‘s performance vs Newcastle United as he tore apart Steve Bruce’s men.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stars won 4-1 in the end, with the talented Englishman netting a goal and assisting two himself to cap a fine display.
There were many doubts over Rashford starting the fixture as a striker as it hasn’t been a position he’s performed in too well in the past.
The academy graduate’s success last season was largely based on him coming off the left-wing to devastating effect.
However, he dismissed his critics with ease and showed just how much he’s grown as a player by putting in a thrilling performance as United’s out and out forward.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United's plans for Diogo Dalot in light of his loan move to AC Milan. The Portuguese defender sealed a season ...
Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions to Sevilla's Jules Kounde for defensive reinforcement despite the summer transfer window jus...