Manchester United fans were absolutely thrilled with Marcus Rashford‘s performance vs Newcastle United as he tore apart Steve Bruce’s men.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stars won 4-1 in the end, with the talented Englishman netting a goal and assisting two himself to cap a fine display.

There were many doubts over Rashford starting the fixture as a striker as it hasn’t been a position he’s performed in too well in the past.

The academy graduate’s success last season was largely based on him coming off the left-wing to devastating effect.

However, he dismissed his critics with ease and showed just how much he’s grown as a player by putting in a thrilling performance as United’s out and out forward.

‌ ‌ Marcus Rashford is 22 years of age and already one of the most complete wingers in the world. ‌ ‌ Goal scoring ☑️ Playmaking ☑️ Work rate ☑️ Ability to carry his team on his hands and knees with no help (he broke his back last season doing this) ☑️ pic.twitter.com/p650cx3rib ‌ ‌ — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) October 17, 2020

‌ ‌ Rashford today ‌ ‌ 2 dribbles 5 chances created 1 penalty won ‌ ‌ 1 goal ⚽️ 2 assists 🅰️🅰️ ‌ ‌ What a performance pic.twitter.com/vdfc3emVom ‌ ‌ — MR🔟 (@RashfordThings) October 17, 2020

‌ ‌ Played out of position and still scored and delivered 2 assists. Marcus Rashford is simply the best player in the world pic.twitter.com/8hUYJSR3tS ‌ ‌ — Mack (@MacckkUTD) October 17, 2020

‌ ‌ Marcus Rashford is the BEST forward England currently boasts of. It's a fact; not an opinion 🤝🏽 #NEWMUN ‌ ‌ — Uncle Wilsøn™ (@iam_wilsons) October 17, 2020

‌ ‌ Rashford just casually dropped 3 G/A in 10 minutes to win us the game. I don't want to see any prem wingers get compared to him again. My fucking baller pic.twitter.com/wTuJe6J5j7 ‌ ‌ — Mack (@MacckkUTD) October 17, 2020

‌ ‌ MARCUS RASHFORD ‌ ‌ 1 GOAL AND 2 ASSISTS WHAT A FUCKING BALLER ‌ ‌ — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 17, 2020

