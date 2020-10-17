Marcus Rashford puts in tremendous performance vs. Newcastle

Marcus Rashford put in a fantastic centre-forward performance this evening as Manchester United overcame a struggling Newcastle side 4-1 at St James’ Park.

Rashford capped his fine performance with a great goal with the last kick of the game, a richly deserved reward for a tireless and selfless performance.

The England man had a direct hand in three of United’s four goals and also won a penalty that Bruno Fernandes failed to convert.

Rashford recorded 85% pass accuracy, had seven shots, with four on target and made three key passes.

The 22-year-old provided two assists and made four ball recoveries. He ran the Newcastle defence ragged as he appeared to relish the rare opportunity to start in the centre-forward role due to Anthony Martial’s suspension.

Rashford’s performance in the striker role poses a difficult selection dilemma for United’s next game against Paris St Germain, for which Martial and new signing Edinson Cavani will also be available.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not have asked for much more from the Englishman tonight and he also has a proven track record against the French side, having coolly despatched the penalty in 2019 that sent them crashing out of the Champions League.

