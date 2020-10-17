Fans’ player ratings: Newcastle 1-4 Manchester United

Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the 4-1 victory over Newcastle at St James’ park this evening. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Excellent concentration, also celebrated Maguire’s goal beautifully (if you didn’t see check that out) (posted by JoeGosh)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Could have done better against Saint Maximin, but a 7 because of his goal and a decent defensive shift (posted by Bhargav_93)

Victor Lindelof 5 – Average, wasn’t bad at all. But was quiet because Newcastle were awful (posted by JoeGosh)

Harry Maguire 7 – He was good defensively and redeemed himself today.Change seen in him was his work with headers. He took those headers brilliantly (posted by Red Patron)

Luke Shaw 4.5 – Costly mistake, but had some good opportunities to redeem himself. He kept working till the end. Needs Telles to keep challenging him (posted by Cal)

Scott McTominay 4 – Hardly saw him on the pitch today (posted by Red Patron)

Fred 6.5 – Solid in the midfield, but against better opponents he would’ve been liable for his loss of possession. He is lucky he wasn’t punished by Callum and Saint Maximin. Solid performance overall (posted by Cal)

Juan Mata 8.5 – The man behind the curtain today. Instrumental to the win, and probably deserved credit for every goal. Proves he still has a lot to offer this club (posted by Cal)

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Great goal, disallowed goal and didn’t let penalty miss affect him (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Dan James 4 – All he did was lose possession. Hardly had any impact on the game (posted by Red Patron)

Marcus Rashford 8 – Great game for his confidence. A leader in the front, and made their defense shake. But clearly not the CF to replace Martial (posted by Cal)

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 6 – No huge difference, but looked a bit more free than his last couple of games. He needs to bring more passion to the game (posted by Cal)

Donny van de Beek 7.5 – Made a big difference with great link up play and deft touches (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Nemanja Matic 5.5 – Looked hungry coming on, Hendricks is lucky the end of the game was called, because I think he would’ve murdered someone on the pitch tonight (posted by Cal)

