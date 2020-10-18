Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was certainly cheeky in his post-match interview, poking fun at his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the big win over Newcastle United.

The talented Englishman scored his first goal for the club in his 50th appearance across all competitions, helping his team to a convincing 4-1 victory.

Bruno starred for United as well but he couldn’t resist having a little fun with Wan-Bissaka which was pleasant to see after what was a tense fixture.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started poorly, conceding early through a Luke Shaw own goal but the response was certainly positive.

Wan-Bissaka has often been criticised for the lack of attacking play in his game but he certainly silenced his critics with his goal.

‌ ‌ Bruno Fernandes: "We didn't know he [Wan-Bissaka] can shoot!" #mulive [men] ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 17, 2020

Hopefully Wan-Bissaka scoring will see him encouraged to get forward more often because he is capable of it, especially as a former winger.

Fans must distinguish between when the young full-back is performing poorly in an attacking sense and when he’s been isolated by his teammates moving forward.

If Wan-Bissaka can replicate this type of performance more often then there wouldn’t be anyone able to criticise him.

After all, he’s already well-known for his incredible defensive talent so if he can prove he’s just as good going forward then he’ll be the most complete full-back in the country.

