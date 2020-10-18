Former Manchester United man Diego Forlan has told fans exactly what to expect from new signing Facundo Pellistri and it’s certainly something to get excited about.

The Uruguayan manager knows plenty about the young winger and it seems he played a role in the surprising transfer in the end.

Not much was known about Pellistri and supporters essentially had to do their research to find out what kind of signing he was.

Fans were particularly interested as the Uruguayan teenager was brought in at a time when the transfer of Jadon Sancho failed.

He wasn’t a like for like replacement but Pellistri does play in the same position which is something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must’ve considered.

According to the South China Morning Post, Forlan said: “He [Solskjaer] asked me lots of questions about Facundo and I gave him lots of answers.

“There was a lot of interest in the player and I could understand why. He’s very quick and goes past players easily. He was doing that even when it was not a good moment for the team.

“He likes receiving the ball in midfield and moving forward with it. Even though he was young, I put him in my team every week.

“He can play on the right but also the left. He’s two-footed like I was and he tries to dribble like Ryan Giggs.”

Manchester United fans will have to give Pellistri time to develop and even Solskjaer warned fans he was one for the future.

The former Penarol man has joined the first-team setup but there are no expectations for him to make an immediate impact.

However, if he ends up being anything like Forlan says he could be then United have signed an absolute gem of a player.

Solskjaer has also signed Amad Diallo for the right-wing position but he doesn’t arrive until the January transfer window opens.

