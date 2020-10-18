Donny van de Beek shows efficiency in big win over Newcastle United
Manchester United star Donny van de Beek was on the field for a short period of time vs Newcastle United but certainly made an impact nonetheless.

Fans were curious why the Dutch talent didn’t get to start the fixture but in the end, he played a role in the 4-1 victory.

United were humiliated by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break and fans felt Van de Beek has shown moments of quality that should mean he would start.

Supporters thought wholesale changes would be made for the clash with Newcastle and so expected the former Ajax man to be handed a start.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case but it didn’t prove to be a costly decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Van de Beek would come on to show his worth after all.

It seems as though Solskjaer is easing Van de Beek into Manchester United’s starting XI but there seems little reason to hold him back anymore.

Whenever the young midfielder has played he has done well and looks as though he has plenty to offer.

Not only is he a quality player but he’s different to United’s other options so he adds a dynamic to the attack that’s otherwise missing.

