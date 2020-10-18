Juan Mata’s brilliant statistics in big win over Newcastle United

Manchester United star Juan Mata was in scintillating form vs Newcastle United and the unsung hero of the big victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men left St James’ Park with three points in the bag thanks to their 4-1 win and the experienced Spaniard was central to that performance.

Mata has started this season strongly, taking advantage of his cup appearances to force his way into the starting XI.

The former Chelsea man was handed a start this time around vs Newcastle and failed to disappoint, playing an instrumental role in his team’s ability to break down the opponent.

The statistic below shows Mata wasn’t just dangerous but he was remarkably efficient as well and deserves plenty of praise for his outstanding display.

Insane: Juan Mata completed 59/63 passes tonight (94%) but he also completed 28/32 forward passes too (88%). Every lateral (22/22) or backwards (9/9) pass was accurate. — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 17, 2020

Mata was originally converted into a playmaking right-winger by Louis van Gaal and initially enjoyed success in that position.

However, he was soon thrown under the bus whenever Manchester United performed poorly and eventually he was dropped, struggling to break back into the team since.

On paper, Mata doesn’t suit Solskjaer’s tactics at all- he’s not young, direct or pacy but he has forced his way into the legendary Norwegian’s plans by his fantastic form.

Now the magician has rediscovered himself on the right-wing, there’s no reason why he can’t play a crucial role for the rest of the season.

