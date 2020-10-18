Manchester United fans will be delighted to see Edinson Cavani finally in training as his quarantine period officially came to an end.

The experienced striker was a deadline day signing and since he’s arrived from abroad, he was forced to quarantine before he could meet his new teammates.

It was one of the early criticisms of the Cavani transfer- that he had been a free agent all summer long but was only signed on the last day.

Not only was he signed so late but that whoever was in charge of the transfer failed to foresee how things would develop.

Nonetheless, now that Cavani is at Carrington, fans are excited to see him in action and it’s clear his teammates are too.

Cavani could potentially make his debut for Manchester United against his former employees in the Champions League clash vs PSG on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan forward may be gunning for revenge and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be tempted to throw him into the line-up and see what happens.

Anthony Martial though should be available for selection once more so it will be interesting to see who the legendary Norwegian decides to go with.

In fairness, Solskjaer could start both of them as United will need all the gunfire they have to defeat the Ligue 1 champions.

