Manchester United head to Paris tomorrow for a difficult Champions League Group H tie against PSG.

United have no new injury concerns although Mason Greenwood’s absence from the squad against Newcastle, described by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as simply ‘not fit to play’, leaves some doubt as to the actual nature of the lack of fitness. The manager’s addendum ‘we hope he will recover quickly’ was equally unspecific.

Anthony Martial will be available as his suspension is domestic and Edinson Cavani will have completed his quarantine, although he will have had little time to integrate with the team.

Another new signing, Alex Telles, will have had a few days with the squad so this could be the match in which he makes his debut.

Solskjaer has often switched to a 3-5-2 against tough opposition and may do so again tomorrow. This is another reason why Telles could start, as he is a more natural wing back than Luke Shaw.

Shaw has switched into a centre-back role when the manager has gone 3-5-2 before so may do so again, or we could see a Maguire-Bailly-Lindelof trio.

Martial and Rashford are almost certain to play up front and Bruno Fernandes is undroppable at the moment, which leaves the midfield berths up for grabs. Matic was rested against Newcastle and should get the nod in the holding role, with Paul Pogba possibly being reinstated alongside, although Donny van de Beek is knocking very loudly at the door after some great cameo performances from the bench.

It is also possible that we’ll see Dean Henderson in goal, if the same ‘you play in the league, I play in the cup’ arrangement is to apply to him with David de Gea as it did with Sergio Romero.

If the line-up is something like the one predicted below, the bench could offer some very exciting options as well, with game-changers such as Greenwood, Cavani, Van de Beek and the in-form Juan Mata all available if needed.

Here, then is our predicted line-up:

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.