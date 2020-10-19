Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes left fans laughing with his response to being named captain for the clash with PSG.

The news came after Harry Maguire’s absence was confirmed and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to hand the Portuguese magician the armband.

While it is thoroughly well deserved, it is equally concerning that the two named captain under the legendary Norwegian have been his own signings.

This indicates a lack of leadership in the dressing room prior to Bruno and Maguire’s arrivals and is definitely cause for concern.

United will need several leaders if they wish to experience any success so hopefully the strong duo can inspire their teammates.

‌ ‌ Fernandes on the captaincy: "I was not expecting this, for me it's an honour, I will be captain for my teammates and be captain of Man United is an important achievement for me. Everyone needs to help and be a leader in their own way, leadership is different in every player." ‌ ‌ — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 19, 2020

‌ ‌ The moment Bruno Fernandes found out he will captain #MUFC against PSG pic.twitter.com/hSYQ35jFkP ‌ ‌ — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 19, 2020

It was both funny and interesting that Solskjaer didn’t tell Bruno before the press conference that he’d been named captain so his reaction in the image is genuine.

The former Sporting Lisbon man was already visibly a leader on the pitch, so much so that many felt he should’ve been captain ahead of Maguire in the first place.

Nonetheless, even if it is temporary, Bruno has the opportunity to lead his teammates to a wonderful achievement if United beat PSG on Tuesday night.

The French champions are definitely the favourites but fans are excited to see their team test themselves against one of the best.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.