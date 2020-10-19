Diego Forlan insists Edinson Cavani hasn’t declined just yet

Former Manchester United man Diego Forlan has explained just why he thinks Edinson Cavani is a major asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The experienced Uruguayan joined on deadline day on a free, much to the bemusement of the club’s fans.

Supporters are growing more and more onboard and are certainly now excited to see Cavani in action for United.

However, initially fans couldn’t understand why Cavani was signed at the last minute when he has been a free agent all summer long.

Nonetheless, the former PSG man is a quality addition to the squad and will provide plenty of competition for Anthony Martial for the striker position.

According to the South China Morning Post, Forlan said: “Edinson is still a great player. I’ve not seen any decline in him yet.

“I think he’s a top signing for United, just like Zlatan was. He’s that type of player. He’ll lead by example, by how he trains and how he plays.

“He’ll be a positive influence for the young players. He’s a winner who has won lots of trophies, a goalscorer who has scored wherever he has been, he assists too.

“He’s strong and his physique will be fine for English football. He’s quick, he’s highly motivated.”

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at Manchester United he definitely had a good impact on the dressing room, even winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season.

The experienced Swede is now tearing it up with AC Milan and showing just how much life he still has in his legs.

If Cavani can have a similar impact then he too will be deemed a good signing and the hope is he can remain fit in order to do so.

One of the main criticisms of the powerful forward’s signing was that he has been injury prone so it is another thing he needs to prove wrong.

