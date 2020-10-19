Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard‘s injuries have been explained further in detail and it’s not looking good for Manchester United.
The English duo were confirmed absentees for the match vs PSG on Tuesday night but there’s no guarantee they’ll be ready anytime soon either.
United typically have an injury-prone squad so it’s no surprise the injuries have started given how the season has gone.
No real pre-season and not enough rest coupled with an intense international break was going to be difficult for any club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have paid the price.
It may not even be the last of the injuries given how gruelling the Red Devils’ fixture list is looking over the coming period.
Maguire’s issue is understood to involve his hamstring so if it’s true that there’s a tear then it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the Chelsea clash.
Lingard’s injury also looks equally serious and this knock might be the beginning of the end to his career at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek both play in the academy graduate’s preferred position and his absence now will probably mean once he’s recovered he’ll be moved on in January.
Lingard himself was said to have wanted a transfer away during the summer if he couldn’t be guaranteed minutes so it shouldn’t be a surprise if he’s sold.