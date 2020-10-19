Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms five absentees vs PSG clash

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard will miss the clash vs PSG for various reasons.

The legendary Norwegian would’ve been hoping to have everyone fit and available for selection in the Champions League group stage tie but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

Solskjaer’s options certainly aren’t as few as they were the last time United took on PSG so he will take heart from that.

The Ligue 1 champions will probably be searching for revenge given what happened that historic night so the former Molde boss and co will need to be on their toes.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils should be riding the high of the big win over Newcastle United and they will be looking to start building some much-needed momentum.

Solskjaer confirms Maguire, Cavani and Greenwood haven't travelled: "Yeah we lost a couple Bailly and Lingard didn’t travel, we’re a little bit depleted but we’ve got more than enough players." #mufc — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 19, 2020

OGS on nature of Greenwood injury: "I can’t declare medical stuff. Just a niggle. Don’t want to take any changes. Hopefully by the weekend he will be fine again." Denies report of issue with him and Brandon Williams. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 19, 2020

Greenwood and Brandon Williams were said to have gotten themselves into Solskjaer’s bad books by going out for drinks on Friday, one day before Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle.

However, the news was more or less just rumours that got out of control and the former striker insisted there’s no truth to it.

Solskjaer did point out if that was the case then why did Williams travel with the squad, which is certainly a good explanation.

