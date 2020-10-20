Axel Tuanzebe puts in man-of-the-match performance vs PSG
Home
First Team

Axel Tuanzebe puts in man-of-the-match performance vs PSG

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United’s deserved victory against Paris St Germain tonight was full of heroes, but one player who attracted particular praise was Axel Tuanzebe.

The centre-back’s last competitive game for the Red Devils was 10 months ago, but he dominated the world’s most expensive player, Kylian Mbappe, for the whole 90 minutes tonight.

Fans and pundits alike have taken to social media to praise the 22-year-old’s performance and the statistics back up their perception.

The Englishman won 100% of his aerial duels, achieved 92% pass accuracy and made seven clearances.

Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brilliant’ was The MEN’s conclusion.

‘If it was any other defender who came in after a year and put in a performance against that PSG attack, it would be spoken about for weeks,’ was another response.

‘So many performances to be pleased about but Tuanzebe was like a new signing tonight. Up against the best players in the world, haven’t played a top flight game in almost a year, he played like Baresi. Couldn’t be more proud of him & the rest of the lads,’ said another.

Other comments included:

‘No player in the Champions League this evening made more clearances than Axel Tuanzebe, all seven coming from inside his own box. A superb display on the biggest stage.’

Even The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell was impressed, saying ‘Axel Tuanzebe is a big fan of Marvel comics and that was a pretty superhuman display after so long out. (No apologies for being Captain Obvious 🦸‍♂‍)’

With all the criticism of United’s defence this season, Tuanzebe could have taken just 90 minutes to make himself undroppable and it would be unthinkable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would relegate him to the bench this weekend after such an incredible performance.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at thepeoplesperson.com) or click the email link to send a message.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus