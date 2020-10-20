Axel Tuanzebe puts in man-of-the-match performance vs PSG

Manchester United’s deserved victory against Paris St Germain tonight was full of heroes, but one player who attracted particular praise was Axel Tuanzebe.

The centre-back’s last competitive game for the Red Devils was 10 months ago, but he dominated the world’s most expensive player, Kylian Mbappe, for the whole 90 minutes tonight.

Fans and pundits alike have taken to social media to praise the 22-year-old’s performance and the statistics back up their perception.

The Englishman won 100% of his aerial duels, achieved 92% pass accuracy and made seven clearances.

Axel Tuanzebe’s game by numbers vs. PSG: 100% aerial duels won 92% pass accuracy 7 clearances 2 fouls 1 block Excellent performance. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eDdlKgGS8h — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 20, 2020

‘Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brilliant’ was The MEN’s conclusion.

‘If it was any other defender who came in after a year and put in a performance against that PSG attack, it would be spoken about for weeks,’ was another response.

If it was any other defender who came in after a year and put in a performance against that PSG attack, it would be spoken about for weeks. Axel Tuanzebe, take a bow. 🔴❤️👑 — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) October 20, 2020

‘So many performances to be pleased about but Tuanzebe was like a new signing tonight. Up against the best players in the world, haven’t played a top flight game in almost a year, he played like Baresi. Couldn’t be more proud of him & the rest of the lads,’ said another.

So many performances to be pleased about but Tuanzebe was like a new signing tonight. Up against the best players in the world, haven't played a top flight game in almost a year, he played like Baresi. Couldn't be more proud of him & the rest of the lads. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) October 20, 2020

Other comments included:

‘No player in the Champions League this evening made more clearances than Axel Tuanzebe, all seven coming from inside his own box. A superb display on the biggest stage.’

No player in the Champions League this evening made more clearances than Axel Tuanzebe, all seven coming from inside his own box. A superb display on the biggest stage. #UCL pic.twitter.com/jt6PWY4VlI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2020

Even The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell was impressed, saying ‘Axel Tuanzebe is a big fan of Marvel comics and that was a pretty superhuman display after so long out. (No apologies for being Captain Obvious 🦸‍♂‍)’

Axel Tuanzebe is a big fan of Marvel comics + that was a pretty superhuman display after so long out. (No apologies for being Captain Obvious 🦸‍♂‍)@TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/Bo52maOYLT — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 20, 2020

With all the criticism of United’s defence this season, Tuanzebe could have taken just 90 minutes to make himself undroppable and it would be unthinkable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would relegate him to the bench this weekend after such an incredible performance.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.