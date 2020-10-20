Bruno Fernandes captaincy decision cheered by Man United fans
Bruno Fernandes captaincy decision cheered by Man United fans

Manchester United fans are delighted that Bruno Fernandes has been given the captain’s armband for tonight’s game against PSG in Paris.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprised Fernandes with the news at yesterday’s press conference when it was also confirmed that club captain Harry Maguire would not travel for the game due to a minor injury.

It is a fantastic reward to a player who only joined the club in January but whose influence has been immense.

Fernandes was skipper of his previous club Sporting Lisbon and is a vocal captain who leads from the front.

‘He’s come on leaps and bounds since he’s been here and he only came in January,’ one fan said on Twitter.

‘Unbelievable talisman. Must be the most influential signing at this club since Cantona and Van Persie. World class (doesn’t do him justice) in character and talent.’

‘Should be made permanent,’ said another.

Other comments included:

‘Brunooooo is our competent and only true captain with or without the armband.’

‘Well deserved choice, we want him to be our permanent captain, his love and passion for the club has been wonderful since his arrival. We can’t wait to see you win in first ever game as leader of the team.’

‘This gives me goosebumps … he deserves it, he is passionate about United, not a mercenary and for him to be rewarded like this, you can see he is happy about it. Fills me with optimism for the future!’

However, some fans felt that the appointment was premature and that the armband should have been given to a more senior player who had been at the club for longer. David de Gea and Paul Pogba, in particular, were repeatedly mentioned:

‘I love Bruno so much but I think either David de Gea or Paul Pogba deserved it. Mostly David, the man controls the defence even more than our real captain.’

‘I like the decision, but the coach isn’t being fair to David de Gea, nor to Paul Pogba, these guys deserve the leadership position.’

‘Pogba and De Gea are so disrespected by this club. Should have been captains ahead of Maguire, now this.’

