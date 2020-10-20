Bruno Fernandes reveals Edinson Cavani has settled down well

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has lauded new signing Edinson Cavani’s leadership skills, insisting he has the quality to be a shining light in the dressing room.

Fans haven’t even seen the experienced Uruguayan in action just yet but it seems those at Carrington have been thoroughly impressed with what little they’ve seen so far.

Cavani joined on deadline day despite being a free agent all summer long and so that poor decision making meant he’d have to quarantine and miss United’s big win over Newcastle United.

The former PSG man has only just started training sessions with his new team and it looks like he’s not fit enough to take on his old one on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Cavani needs work on the training ground before he can make an appearance so unfortunately, he hasn’t travelled with the squad for the Champions League clash.

Fernandes to RMC on Cavani: "He settled down well. We did only one training session together. He likes to train hard, he has qualities to be a leader for us, the way he trains. He's going to be important to us. " — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 19, 2020

Bruno himself was just named captain for the match vs PSG in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire and already he’s praising others.

PSG’s manager Thomas Tuchel also said something similar in his pre-match press conference, telling Manchester United fans they’ve signed a real hard worker in Cavani and to expect him to give his all.

