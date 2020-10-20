Man United do not have first refusal agreement on Luis Gomes

Reports that Manchester United have signed a £14 million first refusal option on Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Luis Gomes are wide of the mark, according to sources at the Portuguese club.

It was reported in The Mirror on Saturday that the Red Devils have agreed the deal, after scouting the 16-year-old, dubbed ‘the next Luis Figo’ in his home country.

The outlet reported that ‘although the youngster is now on a five-year deal at Sporting, United have agreed a first-refusal option should they decide to sell – complete with a £14million transfer fee,’ but this has been dismissed as untrue by Record.pt.

‘Now, according to Record, with an official source from Sporting, this information has no basis, that is, United do not have any preemptive right for Luís Gomes, and even less has the value of the alleged clause been defined,’ the Portuguese outlet reports.

‘The young talent, represented by Jorge Mendes, will continue at the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy, working and developing toward the goal that he defined on the day he signed the contract: to reach Sporting’s first team.’

United are nonetheless investing heavily in the 16-18 year old age group. As reported here recently, the club signed an entire side of some of the world’s top Under-18 players in this summer’s window, including Amad Diallo from Atalanta, Facu Pellistri from Peñarol, who has travelled with the senior squad to Paris today, Spanish trio Marc Jurado, Alvaro Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho, hugely talented French centre-back Willy Kambwala, along with Charlie McNeill, Joe Hugill, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Logan Pye and keeper Radek Vitek.

