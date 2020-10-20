Manchester United fans absolutely lauded Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his humungous display vs PSG as he was instrumental in the brilliant 2-1 win.

The talented Englishman couldn’t be beaten no matter how many times the French champions tried and supporters couldn’t praise him enough.

Wan-Bissaka played so well that World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé had to switch flanks just to try and make an impact.

In fact, the superb full-back played so well defensively that he was able to break forward consistently and offer a threat on the other end of the pitch too.

Wan-Bissaka’s performances was hugely enjoyed by fans all over the world and it’s safe to say United have a gem of a defender.

‌ ‌ Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets far too much disrespect on this app, man. Kylian Mbappé even said in the first half that he wanted to swap wings because he couldn’t deal with him. I hope he gets the respect that he deserves after that performance, because he’s unreal. ‌ ‌ — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Aaron Wan-Bissaka emptying his pockets when he gets home… #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/WvxtDGqPqc ‌ ‌ — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Wan-Bissaka is absolutely class. ‌ ‌ — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Aaron Wan-Bissaka forced both Sterling and Mbappé to switch flanks due to clamping them up. ‌ ‌ My defender. ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Everyone telling Mbappe to come outside meanwhile Tuanzebe and AWB are like: pic.twitter.com/2zWpChxhFM ‌ ‌ — liya (@rashyutd_) October 20, 2020

Wan-Bissaka couldn’t have asked for more difficult attackers to face and he dealt with them all perfectly.

Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappé were all quiet as they tried every trick in the book but couldn’t break down Manchester United.

Often criticised for his lack of attacking output, Wan-Bissaka reminded fans why he’s such an asset to the team.

Even if the young defender doesn’t develop a knack for going forward enough, he’ll become a club legend if he keeps up performances like tonight’s one vs PSG.

