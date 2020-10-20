Manchester United fans react to Alex Telles’ brilliant debut vs PSG

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans absolutely loved watching Alex Telles in action as he was thoroughly lauded for his performance vs PSG.

The Brazilian defender was thrown into the deep end for his first appearance and he certainly passed this difficult test with flying colours.

Telles played as a left wing-back with Luke Shaw tucked in beside him as the left of a back three centre-back partnership which meant he had the full freedom to get forward.

Not only did the former FC Porto man attack brilliantly but his sensational crosses left supporters in awe of him.

Shaw will have a real fight on his hands for the left-back position but the win over PSG showed just how both can play together.

We finally have someone that can cross a ball, Telles you beauty 🇧🇷 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 20, 2020

Can I just say…..I LOVE TELLES ALREADY — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 20, 2020

Shaw watching telles cross pic.twitter.com/PTnpXLLbx8 — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) October 20, 2020

We deserve these Telles corners. We have SUFFERED pic.twitter.com/JzXIMuGKH9 — Texas Forever (@SufferingSaffa) October 20, 2020

These Telles whipped crosses pic.twitter.com/lKhGnVeFeZ — 𝙏𝙚𝙚 (@drinkingtee) October 20, 2020

these Telles crosses my word we might have the Brazilian Beckham — ‘ (@vintageredss) October 20, 2020

Telles’ brilliance from corners was a welcome addition as well given how Manchester United have recently been awful from them.

As good as the 27-year-old was, he wasn’t even the best performer on the pitch as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were outstanding in the 2-1 win.

In truth, PSG are lucky to have not lost by more with all three goals being scored by United after Anthony Martial‘s unfortunate own goal.

A little more luck and a little more quality and Solskjaer’s side could’ve come away from Paris with even more to brag about.

