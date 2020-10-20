Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the fantastic 2-1 win against PSG at the Parc des Princes this evening. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 9 – Do I need to say why? (posted by Kisio86); easy 9 and back at his best (posted by HumamFA)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8.5 – What a performance, crucial tackles, man was everywhere (posted by Mith2001)

Victor Lindelof 6 – Helped out a lot, was okay and was alert to his surroundings. An improved performance from him tonight (posted by JoeGosh)

Axel Tuanzebe 8 – For a player who hasn’t played since 2019, he played like an in-form world class CB. Making N10 and M20 look like a Stoke City front line on a rainy day (posted by Cal)

Luke Shaw 7 – Seeing him link up with Telles and playing at LCB were positives from him. He still needs to work on his crosses though (posted by Red Patron)

Alex Telles 7 – Crossing was really good, super performance from him, and what a debut performance at that! (posted by JoeGosh)

Fred 8.5 – Deserves to be amongst the starting 11, his work rate is amongst the best in Europe (posted by Cal)

Scott McTominay 7 – He had the toughest job today to keep Neymar quiet and he did enough with all those shoulder tackles and pushes. Matic wasn’t even needed (posted by Red Patron)

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Great game for first time as skipper. His midfield dominated PSG and kept theirs shut (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Anthony Martial 5 – Bad performance, not looking good (posted by JoeGosh)

Marcus Rashford 8 – He needed to be more clinical and should have made better decisions over when to pass and when to shoot. He redeemed himself with the goal though (posted by Red Patron)

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 7 – Nothing flairy but solid performance – what the team needed and got an assist for Rashford too (posted by Bhargav_93)

Donny van de Beek 6.5 Looked hungry for anything as soon as he came on. Wish he got more play time (posted by Cal)

Dan James 4 – To be honest, I saw more of Carrick in the game than Daniel James 😂 (posted by Red Patron)

