Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has dropped an emotional message after being named captain for the clash with PSG.

The Portuguese magician was instrumental in the brilliant 2-1 win, scoring a penalty to hand his side the lead.

Bruno showed he had real guts to take the penalty in the first place given how he missed one vs Newcastle United during the weekend.

Not only did he show his character once but twice as he missed the penalty vs PSG initially but was granted a second go after PSG’s Keylor Navas broke the rules.

Bruno even went down the same side of the goal as he did the first penalty but scored this time, showing a glimpse of why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed him the armband.

Bruno wasn’t just crucial in the win due to his penalty, rather he had a complete performance- tackling, pressing, creating chances and working himself into the ground.

It was a true captain’s performance and he was rewarded by getting the win on his first time with the armband for Manchester United.

Bruno is no stranger to being a leader as he was often named captain for his former team Sporting Lisbon.

Although the talented midfielder deserved the armband, it’s a testament to the lack of leaders in the dressing room that Solskjaer’s two go-to people so far have been both his recent signings.

