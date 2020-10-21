Manchester United fans have a new reason to hate their club’s owners the Glazer family although they didn’t really need one.

Supporters have long been against the hierarchy at Old Trafford and tensions reached quite high after what was a disappointing summer.

Many had hoped United would show initiative in the transfer market and back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after what was deemed a successful season.

The legendary Norwegian led his team to a third-place finish despite all the criticisms he faced as well as injuries.

However, the Red Devils weren’t good enough in the transfer market and fans now have even more reason to be frustrated given the information below.

‌ ‌ Man Utd elect not to suspend annual £23.3m dividend payment (mostly to Glazer family) despite revenues falling by more than £100m year-over-year. Glazers borrowed majority of hundreds of millions used to obtain shares that provide dividend and put debt on Man Utd books. ‌ ‌ — Dean Rudge (@deanrudge279) October 21, 2020

A lot of companies worldwide have been forced to suspend annual dividend payments in order to keep afloat and despite Manchester United’s debt growing tremendously due to Covid-19.

The club have told fans they couldn’t invest properly because of the economic impact, the debt has risen and players and staff took pay cuts only for the Glazer family to keep their dividends nonetheless.

It’s frankly a shameful act and one that should spark a renewal of the efforts to get those in charge to step down, though there is the problem of who the club would be sold to.

