Manchester United fans rightfully gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praise for his role in the outstanding performance vs PSG.
The legendary Norwegian’s men were certainly not the favourites for the clash but ended up winning convincingly.
Although the scoreline was just 2-1, it so easily could’ve been more for United who were in total control of the fixture.
Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were the two to score the goals but the whole team performed superbly to grab the brilliant win.
Solskjaer has often been criticised of late but it’s safe to say he set the team up perfectly for success.
