Manchester United fans rightfully gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praise for his role in the outstanding performance vs PSG.

The legendary Norwegian’s men were certainly not the favourites for the clash but ended up winning convincingly.

Although the scoreline was just 2-1, it so easily could’ve been more for United who were in total control of the fixture.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were the two to score the goals but the whole team performed superbly to grab the brilliant win.

Solskjaer has often been criticised of late but it’s safe to say he set the team up perfectly for success.

‌ ‌ Solskjær was tactically brave, man. He left his CFs up the pitch for counters. Then, instead of bringing on a defender when we were defending deep he fought fire with fire and brought Pogba on and WENT WITH A DIAMOND. Man, that was something else. ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – tactically outplayed PSG away in the Champions League yet you’ll still hear people repeating the phrase “he has no tactics” that they’ve read from someone on the internet. ‌ ‌ — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ An Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterclass, I'm absolutely made after that! ‌ ‌ Get in!! ‌ ‌ Fuck your Poch in bullshit! ‌ ‌ — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics and Big game record is so underrated ‌ ‌ — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ People saying Ole fluked his way through this game are actually stupid, he set up perfectly and we outclassed them 👍 ‌ ‌ — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Ole got it 100% spot on tonight. Fair enough to him ‌ ‌ — Tom (@utdcynical) October 20, 2020

