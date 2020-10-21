Manchester United star Mason Greenwood is reportedly in a delicate situation after being warned by the club in regards to breaching disciplinary rules.

The young forward has not had a good start to the season in regards to his off the pitch behaviour and he risks ruining his potential by his latest actions.

Greenwood was forced to apologise publicly after breaching Covid-19 protocols while away with the England senior team for his first call up.

The talented teenager was soon out of action for United as well with some reports claiming he’s in trouble for going out for a drink with Brandon Williams one night before a match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denied any such rumours and insisted Greenwood has picked up a niggle but now there are new reports in regards to his behaviour.

‌ ‌ #mufc have warned Mason Greenwood over disciplinary breaches and it is understood Greenwood has also been warned by the club over his behaviour in recent days and weeks, specifically several instances of lateness [Times] ‌ ‌ — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 21, 2020

While making mistakes is nothing new for a teenage footballer and it isn’t all doom and gloom, Greenwood’s reported behaviour is concerning.

It’s certainly something to keep an eye out on as many young footballers have seen their limitless potential ruined by bad decisions and a poor mentality.

If true, Greenwood seems to have lost his way a little and will need some guidance as well as protection from his club.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.