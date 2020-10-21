Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered the bad news in the aftermath of the brilliant win over PSG that Eric Bailly faces another spell out of first-team action.

The talented Ivorian has horrible luck with injuries ever since arriving at Old Trafford and it’s pretty much been the single reason he’s not a regular in the starting XI.

The centre-back spot is there for the taking but Bailly couldn’t remain fit long enough to make it his own.

There seems to be a cycle with the former Villareal man as whenever he’s out of action, fans miss him and once he’s fit he shows why he should be starting.

Once he begins starting he picks up an injury one way or the other and the cycle repeats itself.

‌ ‌ Bailly out for 3-4 weeks with a muscle injury according to Solskjaer #mufc ‌ ‌ — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) October 20, 2020

It would be a shame to sell Bailly but at this rate, it’s become increasingly difficult to see him have a future at the club.

Axel Tuanzebe‘s performance vs PSG was a reminder of who else Manchester United can rely on instead and so the 26-year-old’s position is under threat.

Teden Mengi is also waiting on the wings to make an impact and if Bailly can’t prove himself to be a reliable option then there’s no reason to hold onto him.

