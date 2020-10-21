Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand was left impressed by Axel Tuanzebe following his commanding performance vs PSG.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were superb in their 2-1 win over the French champions and the young Englishman was instrumental for the result.

Tuanzebe came close to not making an appearance for almost a year, last performing for United in December 2019 but that didn’t phase him at all.

Neither did playing vs Neymar, Kylian Mbappé or Angel Di Maria as he held his own, leaving fans in awe of his performance.

The Red Devils largely kept PSG at bay and were only beaten by Anthony Martial‘s shock own goal.

‌ ‌ Rio Ferdinand on Tuanzebe: “This is where United have struggled in the last 6-12 months. He snuffed out danger against two of the best players in the world, you have to be rewarded for that performance” [BT] ‌ ‌ — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 20, 2020

Hopefully Tuanzebe can remain fit this season because if he puts in more performances like that then he’ll certainly become a key starting XI player.

The pacy centre-back is actually reminiscent of Ferdinand himself as he’s composed, capable on the ball and good in the air.

Tuanzebe can easily claim a spot in the first eleven but his proneness to injury last season stopped him from doing so.

He is just 22 years old though so there is time for him to become a regular and it’s something fans have wanted for a very long time.

