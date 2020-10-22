Manchester United fans have been reacting on social media to the news that centre-back Eric Bailly is once again injured and will face a spell of around four weeks on the sidelines.
As reported here yesterday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Bailly has picked up a muscle injury having just returned to match fitness after a long lay-off.
Since the start of the 2018/19 season up to the present date, Bailly has played just 2,119 minutes of football for United, the equivalent of just 23.5 games – an average of just 11 full games per season in all competitions.
Many fans now believe that there is no end to the injuries and that United should seek to move the unfortunate player on at the earliest opportunity.
