Manchester United fans have been reacting on social media to the news that centre-back Eric Bailly is once again injured and will face a spell of around four weeks on the sidelines.

As reported here yesterday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Bailly has picked up a muscle injury having just returned to match fitness after a long lay-off.

Since the start of the 2018/19 season up to the present date, Bailly has played just 2,119 minutes of football for United, the equivalent of just 23.5 games – an average of just 11 full games per season in all competitions.

Many fans now believe that there is no end to the injuries and that United should seek to move the unfortunate player on at the earliest opportunity.

‌ ‌ Absolute joke 😏 I don't care how good he CAN be, for 2 or 3 games a season, he's injured for 20 or 30. We need to sell him at the end of the season imo ‌ ‌ — AndyC (@AndyC_United) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ In other news, the Sun will reportedly rise tomorrow, more on that story as it develops. ‌ ‌ Had hopes for him when he arrived, and some people still rate him highly, but he is too injury prone to be even remotely worthwhile 😕 ‌ ‌ — Pov (@CallMePov) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ The club should pay him is contract and leave him go.. if he sneezed he’d break his nose.. the jack wilshere of United 🤪 ‌ ‌ — pat grant (@patgran69986954) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ Time to cut our losses with Eric and ship him I'm afraid. Liability fitness wise but also lacking on the field. ‌ ‌ Game over. ‌ ‌ — Kingsley Stewart (@mtume85) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ They call him Mr Glass. It hasn’t worked with him and still shows no signs of maturing as a player. Time to move him on. ‌ ‌ — Colin White (@ColinWhitey1977) October 20, 2020

‌ ‌ This guy @ericbailly24 is a fantastic player but injury really jeopardizing his precious career. Everytime things seems to be going on well for him then boom, an injury sets in. Please do something about it ‌ ‌ — Nii Tackie (@NiiTackie16) October 21, 2020

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.