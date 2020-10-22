Manchester United fans had many reasons to celebrate their team’s brilliant win vs PSG but perhaps the one thing that went a little bit under the radar is just how much hard work was put in on the pitch.

Many players deservedly got praise such as the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who were all superb on the day.

In fact, there wasn’t a single poor performer which made the victory all the more sweeter.

United were fully in control of the clash and a lot of that had to do with how hard they worked on the pitch, covering every blade of grass.

However, what went under the radar was just how well they did it and how they absolutely dominated PSG in this regard.

‌ ‌ Ole Gunnar Solskjær got it absolutely spot on. pic.twitter.com/cv7bNBM8zc ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 22, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously insisted win or lose Manchester United should never be outworked by their opponents and he was true to his word here.

As good as it was to see, it raises concerns over whether the players will be fresh enough when they take on Chelsea this weekend.

After all, United have made it a habit of being overworked and burnt out so hopefully history won’t repeat itself.

