Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is celebrating the team’s latest victory over Paris St Germain in style in his latest Instagram post.

Evra posted this video of him dancing with a United flag this morning, along with the caption ‘Mood when my #manchesterunited play against #psg 🔥🔥🔥 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #love #forevrared’

United’s epic victory in Paris was their second against the French champions. In March 2019 they overcame a 2-0 home deficit to win 3-1 at the Parc des Princes, dumping PSG out of the competition.

But Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory, while not as crucial as it came in the first match of the group stage, was arguably even more special. PSG this time were able to play their talisman, Neymar, and whilst the 2019 win was something of a smash and grab, the 2020 win was thoroughly deserved.

United bossed PSG in most departments. Axel Tuanzebe, who had not played competitive football for 10 months, kept Kylian Mbappe and Neymar quiet all night – PSG’s only entry on the scoresheet came from a freak own goal by Anthony Martial – and Fred and Scott McTominay, whose selection over the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic came as a surprise to most, dominated the midfield for large portions of the game.

Evra obviously thoroughly approved of the performance as his hysterical celebration video demonstrates.

