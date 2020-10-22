Paul Pogba instrumental in PSG win despite short time on the field

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s impact vs PSG may have been awfully underrated, at least according to the statistics.

The World Cup winner didn’t start the clash but played a big role in the brilliant 2-1 win, assisting Marcus Rashford‘s fine effort.

Pogba didn’t start the last match either when United took apart Newcastle United 4-1 in the Premier League.

However, both times he came off the bench he had a remarkable impact on the team and the match.

Perhaps Pogba was dropped for his poor start to the season as some rumours claimed but it seemed as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was resting him and releasing him when he can do the most damage; and that he did to great effect.

Seconds of Possession per Touch: 12.6s – Pogba 16.3s – Fernandes 23.6s – Telles 24.3s – Fred 24.3s – Wan-Bissaka 24.8s – McTominay 25.3s – Shaw 30.0s – Rashford 30.7s – Lindelöf 31.3s – Martial 31.4s – de Gea 37.9s – Tuanzebe Our players looked for him almost every time. pic.twitter.com/G2wKNQ4Tlc — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 21, 2020

Paul Pogba created the joint-most chances tonight (3). He was only on the pitch for 23 minutes. pic.twitter.com/HDxKvkOLca — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 20, 2020

Manchester United's second half territory: 36.4% – before Pogba ↓ 53.1% – after Pogba Yesterday, I explained that Pogba's presence vs Newcastle changed the game. It was the same story tonight. This stuff isn't just accidental even though people think it is. https://t.co/Te6MNCiq6q — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 20, 2020

Pogba was unleashed onto PSG at a time when Manchester United needed to regain control in the match and they did so brilliantly.

The French midfielder was subbed on for Alex Telles who up until that point had performed remarkably, leaving fans to scratch their heads.

Not only was it an attacking change but tactically speaking it was spot on as Pogba’s presence flipped the match on its head as the statistics above showed.

The hope is that now he’s showing much better form that he can keep it up when he starts matches and not just coming off the bench.

