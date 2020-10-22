Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has his fair share of critics but one thing he can’t be accused of is disappearing during a big match.

One of the reasons some fans wanted Romelu Lukaku to leave Old Trafford, despite his obvious goalscoring record, was because of his tendency to not show up when most needed, or at least that was the opinion.

Some of the fair criticisms aimed at Rashford has been his decision-making and occasionally his shooting.

The problems with both are rather specific ones and not general, such as the issue with his decision-making is normally only when United are on the counter and the problem with his shooting is how he sometimes chooses the wrong technique.

However, statistics show he has an invaluable trait which is the ability to pop up in matches that matter and not just grab goals but tally up a few assists too.

‌ ‌ Chelsea (5 goals, 3 assists) Leicester (4 goals) Man City (4 goals) Tottenham (3 goals) Liverpool (3 goals) Arsenal (2 goals, 2 assists) PSG (2 goals)@MarcusRashford has scored 23 goals and recorded 5 assists in big games during his career. ‌ ‌ 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧. pic.twitter.com/kD9LP7cxhr ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 22, 2020

Rashford was rightfully praised for his role in Manchester United’s recent brilliant win over PSG as he rose to the occasion once again to net the winner late on.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing off against Frank Lampard once more this weekend, there’s even more desire to grab a win.

Not just so the legendary Norwegian could get one over his opponent but so United could end the label hanging over their heads in regards to their lack of consistency.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.