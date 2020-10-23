Manchester United may have identified their next transfer target as they have joined a three-way battle for Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

According to Sport Bild’s head of football Christian Falk, United and Chelsea will be competing with Bayern Munich in the pursuit of the 23-year-old.

‌ ‌ United and Chelsea have a new transfer rival: FC Bayern also has Denis Zakaria on their list @ManUtd @ChelseaFC @FCBayern ‌ ‌ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 21, 2020

The Mail claims that Moenchengladbach are believed to have valued the player at around £45 million and that Bayern plan to make their move for the player in June.

A holding midfielder was believed to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main targets for the 2020 summer window but nothing materialised, with Thomas Partey being allowed to go to Arsenal unopposed and no move made for Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga or Zakaria himself.

It is possible that the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made United rethink as they instead offered 32-year-old Nemanja Matic a three-year extension to his contract.

However, with Matic appearing to have lost his place in the side already this season to Scott McTominay, who is not a specialist defensive midfielder, and no sign of Borussia Dortmund lowering their £109 million asking price for Jadon Sancho, it may be that the Red Devils adjust their priorities again and make a move for the Swiss international as Falk predicts.

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.