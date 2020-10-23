Kingsley Coman: Paul Pogba is there just to give balance

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman had a lot to say about Manchester United man Paul Pogba, insisting his international teammate was never meant to be the one grabbing all the goals and assists.

The academy graduate left to Juventus on a free transfer only to be re-signed by Jose Mourinho back in 2016 for a then world-record fee.

That massive price-tag saw a heap of pressure placed on Pogba’s shoulders as he was expected to lead United back to the promised land.

Even until now, some fans feel he hasn’t justified his price-tag, with some even claiming he’s hugely overrated.

Pogba is easily the Red Devils’ most divisive player in terms of the fans who support him and those who don’t but his international teammate has an interesting theory.

According to the Daily Mail, Coman said: “I know Paul. Football is a lot in the head and the way you feel. When we are together in the national team, I know he feels so good.

“I am not in Manchester with him, so I don’t know how he is when he’s there, but in the national team he plays free in his mind, he can use all of his qualities.

“Maybe the pressure is different. In his first year in Manchester, I think he was the best player. He had the most assists, I think, but people were still not happy.

“They bought him and he was expensive but he is not supposed to be the one who scores all the goals and provides all the assists. He is there to give balance.”

There’s certainly some truth to Coman’s words as Pogba had started the season poorly with Manchester United only to team up with his international side and play brilliantly.

Unfortunately the talented midfielder isn’t the only player who leaves Old Trafford for international duty only to perform better than at club level.

Expectations on Pogba now are lower than ever before, however, as Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has reduced that pressure tremendously with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempting to build a more well-rounded team.

