Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had ridiculed reports that Mason Greenwood is being disciplined for a poor attitude and timekeeping in training.

Speaking at this morning’s pre-match press conference for tomorrow’s match against Chelsea, Solskjaer said ‘He’s a very exciting boy to work with.

‘I am not concerned at all with Mason making a target of himself.

‘Because he’s come in, he’s played fantastic. Yes, he has made a mistake with England and suddenly the whole English press go after him. And that’s something we have to look after.

‘He’s a fantastic boy to work with and I have to disappoint you, he is never late for training. He’s never a problem when he’s at the training ground.

‘He’s always on time.

‘I have seen the stories and some ex-United players talking about him and they don’t know what they are talking about.

‘We have photographers outside the training ground every day, they can see he is on time every day. So I don’t know where these stories have come from.

‘I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional.’

Solskjaer also concerned that he expected Greenwood to be fit and available for selection tomorrow along with Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire.

‘I hope and expect all three to be available for selection …. I think they have a chance, all of them. Edinson wants to tick all the boxes that hes gone through in this programme and feel ready to make an impact. I will have a discussion with him. And it seemed positive yesterday with both Mason and Harry.’

