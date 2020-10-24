Manchester United fans believe their side might have won tonight’s game against Chelsea had Daniel James not been in the starting XI.

Supporters flocked to social media to vent their frustrations about the team selection for this evening’s game, with James in particular subject to huge criticism.

‌ ‌ Didn't need to start with Daniel James. Poor from Ole with the line up even if I understood the Centre midfield picks. ‌ ‌ Overall, an annoying game to watch ‌ ‌ — Rahizzle (@rahulprem7) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ Daniel James doesn’t offer anything up front. I’m actually shocked how this guy can start but not VDB. ‌ ‌ — Ramz (@Ramotion25) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ @rickthereduk explain to me why we need Daniel James again? If he is there just to keep the shape then he should play in a championship team unless you believe #MUFC is a championship team? Rubbish player! ‌ ‌ — Ja4 (@Ja4__2442) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ A wasted first half with Daniel James! ‌ ‌ — Harrison Jnr (@harrison_jnr6) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ Its about time Daniel james be left out of the squad. What does he even offer. Amazes me how he still managed a starting 11 ‌ ‌ — mim. (@Syaamimm) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ Meanwhile Daniel James is not a first team player. Greenwood or Cavani should start ahead of him. ‌ ‌ — Adrian Ng (@cheatcodeA) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ Greenwood did more in 10 minutes more than Daniel James in 70 minutes! ‌ ‌ — Zoba (@Czooba) October 24, 2020

