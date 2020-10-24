Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that despite his fantastic performance against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night, Axel Tuanzebe may be rested for today’s visit from Chelsea.

On the club’s official website, Stewart Gardner asked Solskjaer how Tuanzebe had come through his first 90 minutes in 10 months and the boss admitted he was tired.

‘He’s feeling a little bit tired of course, you do when it’s the first game for you for 10 months or something. And what a performance, it was fantastic from the kid.

‘We know he’s capable of that, now it’s about getting consistently fit over a long period and we know Axel is a top central defender.’

This would suggest that with captain Harry Maguire available for selection again, Tuanzebe is likely to be given the day off today as the manager eases him back into action.

Solskjaer also dropped a hint that another player will be involved – new signing Edinson Cavani.

‘He might be ready for the squad as well for this weekend. He’s been training hard and been training well.

‘He’s very meticulous. He knows what he wants and he knows what he needs and he’s been asking for special things.

‘He wants to tick the boxes before he feels ready for the games and that’s the sign of a top professional.

‘I think he’ll be available for the weekend.’

Cavani is more likely to make his debut from the bench, particularly given the strong opposition. Although Anthony Martial is serving the second of a three-match ban, Mason Greenwood is available again after missing two games due to an unspecified fitness issue and is more likely to partner Marcus Rashford up front.

