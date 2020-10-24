Patrice Evra: Why did we buy Donny van de Beek?!

Manchester United great Patrice Evra had some strong opinions following his side’s drab draw with Chelsea but arguably his most harsh one had to do with Donny van de Beek.

The former Ajax star watched on from the stands while his teammates disappointed vs Frank Lampard’s men with the match ending 0-0.

Chelsea were there for the taking, leaving many fans to wonder why Van de Beek wasn’t brought on to make a difference.

United lacked that final third edge to their game that the young Dutchman might’ve made a difference in but Evra seemed to suggest the opposite.

Van de Beek appeared in every single one of the team’s Premier League matches until today but all his appearances were as a substitute.

Patrice Evra: "Why did we buy Van de Beek? I have nothing against him. He's watching the game from the stands. We don't need him. Nobody will say it but that's the truth." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2020

In the little number of minutes Van de Beek has played in he has shown what he can bring to the starting XI, grabbing a goal and an assist in about two and a half matches worth of minutes.

Many fans are pleased with his cameos and were hoping to see him deservedly handed a start but the moment never came.

With Daniel James failing to make an impact at all, leaving Van de Beek out of the starting eleven became an even more baffling decision.

