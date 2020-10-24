Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the lacklustre 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Didn’t receive much threat from Chelsea players. Just a couple of regular saves. His distribution wasn’t good though (posted by Red Patron)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Stopped Chelsea’s attack with his trademark tackles numerous times (posted by MQ)

Victor Lindelof 7 – Really decent shift from him, potentially MOTM for me but it was a bloody dreadful game. Created a good chance and good recoveries as well. (posted by JoeGosh)

Harry Maguire 6 – Almost cost us the game with the probable penalty (posted by UtKarsh)

Luke Shaw 5 – He totally got bullied by James at the back. Neither did he deliver a single good cross into the box (posted by Red Patron)

Scott McTominay 6 – Managed the midfield well to help slow down Chelsea’s attacks, safe in passing (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Fred 6 – Good defensively but couldn’t contribute in attack (posted by MQ)

Juan Mata 5 – What can I say? We all know he doesn’t have the legs to start these type of games any more and that’s all I can really say (posted by JoeGosh)

Bruno Fernandes 8 – We just are too dependent on him for all our creative outlet, had the first shot on target. Needs help from the team in case we decide to start winning games (posted by UtKarsh)

Dan James 3 – Absolutely poor. No end product to his game. I really want him to succeed but he has to move out on a loan to help him, especially attacking in the final third. He has to improve or he’ll be gone. (posted by Mohammed-MUFC)

Marcus Rashford 7 – Made some good opportunities for himself. Tested the keeper in both halves. The only one who ever looked like scoring (posted by Bhargav_93)

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 6 – Didn’t put in any good balls for the strikers in the box. It was good to see he wasn’t shaken off the ball easily (posted by Red Patron)

Edinson Cavani 6 Almost the perfect first touch, got into some good positions but wasn’t found by crosses, good to get mins under his belt (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Mason Greenwood 7 – Should have come on sooner (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

To contribute to the next Fans Player Ratings article, join the UPTV Discord server here. It costs nothing and it’s easy to use.