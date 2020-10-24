Victor Lindelof the only positive in draw draw with Chelsea

Manchester United fans certainly had a right to be disgruntled about the result vs Chelsea but there were a few positives to take on board, such as Victor Lindelof’s performance.

The Swedish centre-back has often been criticised as being the weak link in the team’s defence but he put in a solid shift vs the Blues.

United failed to take apart Chelsea who refused to come out of their shell as Frank Lampard seemed happy to settle for a draw.

As much as the disappointment was with the attack, Lindelof and his teammates’ defending was a positive, especially given their usual proneness to errors.

The ball-playing defender didn’t put a foot wrong and carried on his form from the superb win over PSG mid-week.

Victor Lindelöf’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 91% pass accuracy 4 ball recoveries 2 clearances 2 dribbles 1 chance created 1 clean sheet A composed performance. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/vLW9357cdo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 24, 2020

While Lindelof did play well, it would be unfair if context wasn’t provided and that context is that Chelsea hardly threatened overall either.

Lampard’s men had no urgency to really take any risks and seemed to be instructed to be as safe as possible in order to avoid being counter-attacked.

Nonetheless, Lindelof dealt with anything that came his way well and any defensive confidence is much needed given the issues there of late.

The Red Devils will have to do better the next time they’re faced with a team who have all their men behind the ball.

