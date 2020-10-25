Manchester United reportedly missed out on an opportunity to sign Dayot Upamecano for a ridiculously small fee after deciding they didn’t want to meet his asking price.

The RB Leipzig star is now one of the world’s most sought-after youngsters and is even said to have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attention.

It’s believed United were keen on signing Upamecano this summer but had to wait for his release clause in the next summer window to trigger it.

However, it’s now been reported that the French centre-back could’ve been at Old Trafford a while back and for an inexcusable decision didn’t make the transfer.

Solskjaer would’ve had his centre-back position sorted for a decade at least had those in charge at the time made the right call.

According to The Sun, five years ago the Red Devils could’ve signed Upamecano for £700k after showing him around Old Trafford but refused to cave to Valenciennes’ demands, offering £500k and in consequence scuppering the deal.

Of course, hindsight will always mean fans will see this as a strange decision but even at the time it makes no sense to pull the plug over £200k.

Valenciennes’ demands weren’t even that big and Manchester United have since spent far more on other youngsters they’ve brought into the academy.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.